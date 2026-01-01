$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 149" Tradesman | LOW KM | CERTIFIED
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 149" Tradesman | LOW KM | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 141,353 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman | 5.7L HEMI V8
This Certified 2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman is a dependable full-size pickup powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, delivering strong towing capability, reliable performance, and everyday practicality.
🔹 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Tradesman Trim
🔹 4x4 Four-Wheel Drive
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Tow Package
🔹 Bed Liner
🔹 Trailer Brake Controller
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Crew Cab Interior
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
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