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<div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><p>✅ Certified | <strong>2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman | 5.7L HEMI V8</strong></p><p>This Certified 2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman is a dependable full-size pickup powered by the legendary <strong>5.7L HEMI V8</strong>, delivering strong towing capability, reliable performance, and everyday practicality.</p><p>🔹 <strong>5.7L HEMI V8 Engine</strong><br>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br>🔹 <strong>Tradesman Trim</strong><br>🔹 4x4 Four-Wheel Drive<br>🔹 Backup Camera<br>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br>🔹 Cruise Control<br>🔹 Air Conditioning<br>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>🔹 Keyless Entry<br>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br>🔹 Tow Package<br>🔹 Bed Liner<br>🔹 Trailer Brake Controller<br>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br>🔹 Spacious Crew Cab Interior<br>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p>📍 Visit Us:<br>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p>📞 Call or Text:<br>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p>📧 Email:<br><a href=mailto:gusmarkos@gmail.com>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p></div></div></div></div><div><div> </div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div><div><div><div> </div></div></div>

2015 RAM 1500

141,353 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Tradesman | LOW KM | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14517766

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Tradesman | LOW KM | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,353KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7ST9FS725422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 141,353 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman | 5.7L HEMI V8

This Certified 2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman is a dependable full-size pickup powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, delivering strong towing capability, reliable performance, and everyday practicality.

🔹 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Tradesman Trim
🔹 4x4 Four-Wheel Drive
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Tow Package
🔹 Bed Liner
🔹 Trailer Brake Controller
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Crew Cab Interior
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2015 RAM 1500