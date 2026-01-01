$18,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A5
Technik plus S-LINE, DRIVE SELECT, NAV HEATED SEAT
2016 Audi A5
Technik plus S-LINE, DRIVE SELECT, NAV HEATED SEAT
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 87,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
S-line Trim *S-line steering, seats and badges all over the car*
AWD
Push to start
Audi Drive Select *DYNAMIC MODE, COMFORT MODE, AUTO MODE*
Backup camera
Heated seats
Leather seats
Memory seats
Navigation
Sunroof
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Cruise control
USB
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-962-2226