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<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing </p><p class=p1>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing Available</p><p class=p1>S-line Trim *S-line steering, seats and badges all over the car*</p><p class=p1>AWD</p><p class=p1>Push to start</p><p class=p1>Audi Drive Select *DYNAMIC MODE, COMFORT MODE, AUTO MODE*</p><p class=p1>Backup camera</p><p class=p1>Heated seats</p><p class=p1>Leather seats</p><p class=p1>Memory seats</p><p class=p1>Navigation</p><p class=p1>Sunroof</p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>Bluetooth</p><p class=p1>Cruise control</p><p class=p1>USB</p>

2016 Audi A5

87,173 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi A5

Technik plus S-LINE, DRIVE SELECT, NAV HEATED SEAT

Watch This Vehicle
14519988

2016 Audi A5

Technik plus S-LINE, DRIVE SELECT, NAV HEATED SEAT

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
87,173KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUW2AFR5GA049261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 87,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

S-line Trim *S-line steering, seats and badges all over the car*

AWD

Push to start

Audi Drive Select *DYNAMIC MODE, COMFORT MODE, AUTO MODE*

Backup camera

Heated seats

Leather seats

Memory seats

Navigation

Sunroof

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Air Conditioning

Bluetooth

Cruise control

USB

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
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905-962-2226

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$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2016 Audi A5