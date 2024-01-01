Menu
2016 Buick Verano

74,800 KM

Details Description

$15,444

+ tax & licensing
BASE- POWER LOCKS & WINDOWS-KEYLESS-BACKUP CAMERA

Location

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

905-575-2886

74,800KM
Used
VIN 1G4PP5SK4G4172441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,800 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN, ACCIDENT FREE, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW. WINTER TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE FROM $500.00
Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles.
AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DON'T BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTON'S #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME!
All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing in order to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete Car Fax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle, including the one featured here, is thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians.
Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program.
Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.

More inventory From AutoHub

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL PREMIUM-AWD-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL PREMIUM-AWD-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS 174,535 KM $8,444 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL-HEATED SEATS-BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata GL-HEATED SEATS-BACKUP CAMERA 89,450 KM $19,444 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE-LOW MILAGE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Toyota Camry LE-LOW MILAGE 57,700 KM $13,444 + tax & lic

2016 Buick Verano