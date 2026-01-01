$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 203,831 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado is a great truck for all of your intended needs. Dressed in an elegant black, this truck contains a lot of great features such as AC, cruise control, and Bluetooth, all for your comfort and convenience. Seating up to 6 passengers, there is a lot of room and additional space for storage located in the truck bed, allowing you to pack up the vehicle for any type of trip. This fully-certified Silverado is a practical, reliable, and an excellent choice.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030