<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2016 Nissan Sentra S | Manual Transmission | FWD</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2016 Nissan Sentra S is a reliable and efficient sedan, perfect for daily commuting and city driving.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – 6-Speed Manual Transmission</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>Front-Wheel Drive – Smooth and Efficient Handling</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Durable</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + AUX Input</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>Traction Control + ABS – Safety in All Conditions</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>♦ </span><strong>Runs and Drives Great!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 <span class=s2><strong>Visit Us:</strong></span> 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 <span class=s2><strong>Call or Text:</strong></span> (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 <span class=s2><strong>Email:</strong></span> Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p3><span class=s1>🗓️ </span><strong>Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History & Lien-Free</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3><span class=s1>💻 </span><strong>100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>🚗 </span><strong>Ontario-Wide Delivery – We Bring It to You</strong></p><p class=p3><span class=s1>✈️ </span><strong>Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</strong></p>

2016 Nissan Sentra

142,824 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing
13317335

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,824KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP5GL659789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
