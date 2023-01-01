Menu
<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />plus HST plus licensing <br />1 Year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim <br />Carfax included<br />Financing available<br />Remote Keyless entry <br />Air Conditioning<br />Low Km<br />Remote Start<br />Navigation<br />Backup camera<br />Sports mode<br />Track mode<br />Snow mode<br />Sports Steering mode<br />Apple car play/Android Auto<br />Heated seats<br />Cooled seats<br />Cruise control<br />Power seats<br />Power locks<br />Power steering <br />Power windows <br />Power mirrors <br />CD player<br />Premium audio<br />Fog lights<br />Alloy wheels</p>

2017 Ford Mustang

86,645 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium *NAV, TRACK MODE, BACKUP CAMERA*

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium *NAV, TRACK MODE, BACKUP CAMERA*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,645KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH8H5325957

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,645 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

