2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium *NAV, TRACK MODE, BACKUP CAMERA*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 Year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Financing available
Remote Keyless entry
Air Conditioning
Low Km
Remote Start
Navigation
Backup camera
Sports mode
Track mode
Snow mode
Sports Steering mode
Apple car play/Android Auto
Heated seats
Cooled seats
Cruise control
Power seats
Power locks
Power steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
905-962-2226