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<p>2018 Kia Forte LX Auto,excellent condition,2 previos owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in<br>the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for<br>carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6kEg72EU7Bb5tXzUgcjOgZNecY%2FALtQ5</p>

2018 Kia Forte

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Forte

LX AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
14188796

2018 Kia Forte

LX AUTO

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A73JE276217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Forte LX Auto,excellent condition,2 previos owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in
the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for
carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6kEg72EU7Bb5tXzUgcjOgZNecY%2FALtQ5

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2018 Kia Forte LX AUTO for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Kia Forte LX AUTO 169,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-700-XXXX

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289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2018 Kia Forte