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<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1>Safety INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing available</p><p class=p1>Forward collision warning</p><p class=p1>Lane departing avoidance</p><p class=p1>Crossing traffic alert</p><p class=p1>Leather seats</p><p class=p1>Heated Seats</p><p class=p1>Cruise control</p><p class=p1>Navigation</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>Remote Start</p><p class=p1>Back up camera</p><p class=p1>Surround view camera</p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power steering</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>USB</p><p class=p1>Remote key-less entry</p><p class=p1>Moonroof</p>

2019 Tesla Model 3

188,594 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *HEATED SEATS, SURROUND CAM*

Watch This Vehicle
14342624

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *HEATED SEATS, SURROUND CAM*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
188,594KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3KF418840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

Price + HST + licensing

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

Safety INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing available

Forward collision warning

Lane departing avoidance

Crossing traffic alert

Leather seats

Heated Seats

Cruise control

Navigation

Air Conditioning

Remote Start

Back up camera

Surround view camera

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Power windows

USB

Remote key-less entry

Moonroof

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2019 Tesla Model 3