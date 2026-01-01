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<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing </p><p class=p1>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing available</p><p class=p1>Many safety features (Lane keep assist, Lane departure warning, Forward collision warning etc.)</p><p class=p1>Navigation</p><p class=p1>Backup camera </p><p class=p1>Side Camera</p><p class=p1>DVD with headphones</p><p class=p1>8 Passenger seats</p><p class=p1>Heated seats</p><p class=p1>Leather seats</p><p class=p1>Sunroof</p><p class=p1>Power seats</p><p class=p1>Power sliding doors from inside, outside and from the key</p><p class=p1>Apple CarPlay</p><p class=p1>Android Auto</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>Rear climate control</p><p class=p1>Power Trunk</p><p class=p1>Cruise control </p><p class=p1>Bluetooth </p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power window</p><p class=p1>Power steering</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>Remote key-less entry</p><p class=p1>CD player</p>

2019 Honda Odyssey

166,620 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES *8 LEATHER SEATS, DVD,APPLE/ANDROID AUTO*

Watch This Vehicle
14293448

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES *8 LEATHER SEATS, DVD,APPLE/ANDROID AUTO*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
166,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H61KB506564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 166,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing available

Many safety features (Lane keep assist, Lane departure warning, Forward collision warning etc.)

Navigation

Backup camera 

Side Camera

DVD with headphones

8 Passenger seats

Heated seats

Leather seats

Sunroof

Power seats

Power sliding doors from inside, outside and from the key

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Air Conditioning

Rear climate control

Power Trunk

Cruise control 

Bluetooth 

Power locks

Power window

Power steering

Power mirrors

Power windows

Remote key-less entry

CD player

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
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905-962-2226

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$24,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2019 Honda Odyssey