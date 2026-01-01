$24,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES *8 LEATHER SEATS, DVD,APPLE/ANDROID AUTO*
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES *8 LEATHER SEATS, DVD,APPLE/ANDROID AUTO*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 166,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing available
Many safety features (Lane keep assist, Lane departure warning, Forward collision warning etc.)
Navigation
Backup camera
Side Camera
DVD with headphones
8 Passenger seats
Heated seats
Leather seats
Sunroof
Power seats
Power sliding doors from inside, outside and from the key
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Air Conditioning
Rear climate control
Power Trunk
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zens Auto Sales
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905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-962-2226