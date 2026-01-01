$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,788 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Nissan Rogue is an AWD, 5-passenger SUV offering a comfortable ride, practical features, and dependable performance. Enjoy comfort with air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and a spacious interior. Safety features include rear-view camera, blind spot monitor, and a cross-traffic alert. Fully certified and road-ready, this Rogue is prepared to handle your daily needs or your next adventure with confidence.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030