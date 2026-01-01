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Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>19 Branded Brake System w/Performance Linings, Active Anti-Theft System, Bronze Appearance Package, Bronze Package Badges, Driver Seat Memory w/3 Settings, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Locking Centre Console, Security Package, Wheel Locking Kit.<br><br>Red<br>2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium Active Valve Exhaust | Bronze Pkg | Brembo Brakes 2D Convertible<br>5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic<br>RWD

2024 Ford Mustang

36,615 KM

Details Description Features

$59,373

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium ACTIVE VALVE EXHAUST | BRONZE PKG | BREMBO BRAKES

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14207360

2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium ACTIVE VALVE EXHAUST | BRONZE PKG | BREMBO BRAKES

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,373

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAGP8FF2R5103589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


19''' Branded Brake System w/Performance Linings, Active Anti-Theft System, Bronze Appearance Package, Bronze Package Badges, Driver Seat Memory w/3 Settings, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Locking Centre Console, Security Package, Wheel Locking Kit.

Red
2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium Active Valve Exhaust | Bronze Pkg | Brembo Brakes 2D Convertible
5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic
RWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
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905-388-XXXX

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905-388-6396

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$59,373

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2024 Ford Mustang