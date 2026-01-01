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2024 Ford Mustang
GT Premium ACTIVE VALVE EXHAUST | BRONZE PKG | BREMBO BRAKES
2024 Ford Mustang
GT Premium ACTIVE VALVE EXHAUST | BRONZE PKG | BREMBO BRAKES
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,373
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
36,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAGP8FF2R5103589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 36,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
19''' Branded Brake System w/Performance Linings, Active Anti-Theft System, Bronze Appearance Package, Bronze Package Badges, Driver Seat Memory w/3 Settings, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Locking Centre Console, Security Package, Wheel Locking Kit.
Red
2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium Active Valve Exhaust | Bronze Pkg | Brembo Brakes 2D Convertible
5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic
RWD
19''' Branded Brake System w/Performance Linings, Active Anti-Theft System, Bronze Appearance Package, Bronze Package Badges, Driver Seat Memory w/3 Settings, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Locking Centre Console, Security Package, Wheel Locking Kit.
Red
2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium Active Valve Exhaust | Bronze Pkg | Brembo Brakes 2D Convertible
5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic
RWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
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905-388-XXXX(click to show)
$59,373
+ taxes & licensing>
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2024 Ford Mustang