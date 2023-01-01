Menu
New and Used Mazda MAZDA6 for Sale in Hamilton, ON

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Milton, ON

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT
$7,750
+ tax & lic
202,352KM
Reliance Auto Inc

Milton, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!! for sale in North York, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$10,990
+ tax & lic
218,833KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT at for sale in Markham, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT at
$25,795
+ tax & lic
48,203KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 i Sport for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

i Sport
$11,999
+ tax & lic
136,823KM
Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GT | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | CarPlay
$25,450
+ tax & lic
58,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
$27,950
+ tax & lic
83,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$24,590
+ tax & lic
97,365KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS SUNROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS SUNROOF
$8,995
+ tax & lic
209,130KM
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$17,995
+ tax & lic
133,603KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$17,995
+ tax & lic
133,603KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
141,181KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

$11,995
+ tax & lic
182,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

Sale
$11,995
+ tax & lic
132,544KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 i GRAND TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

i GRAND TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,495
+ tax & lic
186,440KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS Navigation System Heated Front Seat(s) for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS Navigation System Heated Front Seat(s)
$23,900
+ tax & lic
57,400KM
Mat's Auto Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GT **NO ACCIDENT / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS* for sale in Burlington, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT **NO ACCIDENT / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS*
Sale
$11,995
+ tax & lic
174,246KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | Heated Seats
$22,450
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
+ tax & lic
235,373KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA6 GS | BSM | SKYACTIV | Heated Seats | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA6

GS | BSM | SKYACTIV | Heated Seats | CarPlay
$26,850
+ tax & lic
54,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L | Nav | Leather | ACC | BSM | Heated Steering for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L | Nav | Leather | ACC | BSM | Heated Steering
$28,850
+ tax & lic
56,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry *
$11,995
+ tax & lic
147,375KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L BLIND-SPOT ADAP-CC ROOF LEATH for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L BLIND-SPOT ADAP-CC ROOF LEATH
$27,998
+ tax & lic
59,441KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L LANE-KEEP ADAP-CC ROOF HTD-S/W for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L LANE-KEEP ADAP-CC ROOF HTD-S/W
$27,798
+ tax & lic
64,087KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 SIGNATURE | LOADED | Lthr | Sunroof | Nav | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

SIGNATURE | LOADED | Lthr | Sunroof | Nav |
$28,995
+ tax & lic
75,918KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
$28,900
+ tax & lic
72,941KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Lane Keep Assist * Distance Recognition Support System * Bli for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Lane Keep Assist * Distance Recognition Support System * Bli
$29,995
+ tax & lic
70,793KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 Sky Activ * Navigation * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * automatic emergency braking * Adaptive cruise control * Active lane control * Blind-spot mon for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Sky Activ * Navigation * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * automatic emergency braking * Adaptive cruise control * Active lane control * Blind-spot mon
$29,995
+ tax & lic
67,881KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L
$31,499
+ tax & lic
58,471KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$28,988
+ tax & lic
66,153KM
Westowne Mazda

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L | Navi | Leather | Power Sunroof !! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L | Navi | Leather | Power Sunroof !!
$29,699
+ tax & lic
77,001KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$9,500
+ tax & lic
280,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GS NAVI |BSM | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GS NAVI |BSM | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera
$18,495
+ tax & lic
101,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GX, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GX, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more!
$17,988
+ tax & lic
139,500KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2006 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

GT
$7,200
+ tax & lic
196,192KM
AJS Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GT DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GT DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|LEATHER
$28,767
+ tax & lic
45,000KM
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 TOURING for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

TOURING
$34,900
+ tax & lic
21,961KM
Prime Mark Auto

Concord, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GS - Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS - Bluetooth
$15,988
+ tax & lic
152,320KM
Westowne Mazda

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-14 ***RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS*** for sale in Ajax, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-14 ***RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS***
$14,488
+ tax & lic
65,789KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Ajax, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-14 ***FRONT BUCKET SEATS*** for sale in Ajax, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-14 ***FRONT BUCKET SEATS***
$14,488
+ tax & lic
73,718KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Ajax, ON

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GT-I4 for sale in Ajax, ON

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT-I4
$CALL
+ tax & lic
142,798KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Ajax, ON