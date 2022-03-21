Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Maxima for Sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Maxima
SL/NO ACCIDENTS/ SERVICE RECORDS/ LOADED
$21,889
142,000KM
Black
Skyline Auto
Concord, ON
2022 Nissan Maxima
Platinum - Leather Seats
$50,146
150KM
Pearl White
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2011 Nissan Maxima
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$10,500
134,000KM
Grey
Redline Auto Sales
Mississauga, ON
2016 Nissan Maxima
Platinum Navigation Sunroof Heat & Ventilated Front Seats 18"Alloy
$22,899
82,558KM
Red
CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Bolton, ON
2017 Nissan Maxima
SL PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVI, B-CAM
$20,990
174,464KM
White
King's Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2018 Nissan Maxima
SL | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | OPEN SUNDAYS!
$29,888
77,038KM
Dark Grey
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
2019 Nissan Maxima
SL, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, & More!
$35,988
66,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2017 Nissan Maxima
SL Nav Leather Sunroof Backup Cam |CarPlay
$22,950
129,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Maxima
SV NAV CAM LEATH HTD-S/W REM-START 18-AL
$24,498
81,687KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
2017 Nissan Maxima
SR, Navigation, Leather, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, & Much More!
$30,974
67,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2021 Nissan Maxima
PLATINUM | V6 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | ONLY 277 KM
$49,888
277KM
Super Black Metallic
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
2016 Nissan Maxima
PLATINUM-NAVI,BACKUPCAM,ADAPTIVECRUISE,PUSHTOSTART
Sale
$31,888
30,998KM
Silver
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery
Markham, ON
2018 Nissan Maxima
SV V6 * Navigation * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Leather Seats * Push Button Start * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Power Front Seat
$29,995
47,556KM
White
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2016 Nissan Maxima
SL/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS
Sale
$15,995
210,125KM
Black
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2022 Nissan Maxima
Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
$50,331
150KM
Pearl White
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2014 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV CVT
Sale
$11,800
184,000KM
Brown
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2010 Nissan Maxima
S***CERTIFIED*** 3 YEAR WARRANTY***
$CALL
245,062KM
Black
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON