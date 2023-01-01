$42,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9464499
- Stock #: 23EX11A
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH3LGA94531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Ebony Activex Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Explorer is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, Ford co-pilot 360 assist+, a heated steering wheel, blind spot information system, power heated seats, a heated wiper park, dual power heated mirrors, auto high beams, twin panel moonroof, class III trailer tow package, and many more great features. 23EX11A (DH)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.