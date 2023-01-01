Menu
New and Used Ford Explorer for Sale in Harriston, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD, Leather, Navi, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seat, Bluetooth & More for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD, Leather, Navi, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seat, Bluetooth & More
$28,988
+ tax & lic
96,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline for sale in Harriston, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline
$55,000
+ tax & lic
15,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Heated Cloth Seats * Microsoft Sync * Dual Climate Control * Rear Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel C for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Ford Explorer

4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Heated Cloth Seats * Microsoft Sync * Dual Climate Control * Rear Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel C
$17,995
+ tax & lic
164,680KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST 4RM for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

ST 4RM
$55,981
+ tax & lic
62,982KM
Owen Sound Hyundai

Owen Sound, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer Limited V6 AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited V6 AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
114,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Harriston, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum
$52,500
+ tax & lic
30,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4WD, Premium Tech Pkg, Moonroof, Cooled Leather, Navi, Class III Tow Pkg, B&O Audio, & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD, Premium Tech Pkg, Moonroof, Cooled Leather, Navi, Class III Tow Pkg, B&O Audio, & Much More!
$52,988
+ tax & lic
58,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Orangeville, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

ST
$64,987
+ tax & lic
23,198KM
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Orangeville, ON

Used 2014 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Goderich, ON

2014 Ford Explorer

LIMITED
$18,995
+ tax & lic
120,947KM
Lake Huron Chrysler

Goderich, ON

Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT
$20,995
+ tax & lic
133,771KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT
$20,995
+ tax & lic
133,771KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Power Lift Gate * Remote Start * Power Folding Rear Seats * Blind for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

Sport 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Power Lift Gate * Remote Start * Power Folding Rear Seats * Blind
$25,995
+ tax & lic
154,220KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CARPLAY
$29,580
+ tax & lic
136,336KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

New 2023 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT
$53,980
+ tax & lic
10KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Normal/Mud/S for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Normal/Mud/S
$28,995
+ tax & lic
47,430KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Orangeville, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

ST
$65,987
+ tax & lic
14,422KM
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Orangeville, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT| LOW KM | ONE OWNER for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT| LOW KM | ONE OWNER
$29,499
+ tax & lic
95,517KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT - Backup Cam - Nav - Heated Seats for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT - Backup Cam - Nav - Heated Seats
$27,995
+ tax & lic
73,000KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT
$36,995
+ tax & lic
61,495KM
Kia of Owen Sound

Owen Sound, ON

New 2023 Ford Explorer Timberline for sale in Listowel, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

Timberline
$62,383
+ tax & lic
35KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED - TWIN ROOF + TRAILER TOW for sale in Listowel, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED - TWIN ROOF + TRAILER TOW
$29,995
+ tax & lic
138,080KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT / AWD / BACKUP CAM / LEATHER / NAV / H SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT / AWD / BACKUP CAM / LEATHER / NAV / H SEATS
$30,900
+ tax & lic
132,351KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenaline Certified!Navigation!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Adrenaline Certified!Navigation!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!
$17,500
+ tax & lic
179,000KM
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT
$34,995
+ tax & lic
55,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2011 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Alliston, ON

2011 Ford Explorer

LIMITED
$17,900
+ tax & lic
147,000KM
Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston, ON