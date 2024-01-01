Menu
<p>2008 Honda Accord coupe </p><p>1 Year Engine Transmission Warranty free</p><p>Run drive perfect </p><p>2 set of tires both on rim Sunroof</p><p>selling as is $799 for safety </p><p>call to buy 437*766*1844</p>

2008 Honda Accord

230,832 KM

Details

2008 Honda Accord

11999287

2008 Honda Accord

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
230,832KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1HGCS12718A802894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,832 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Accord coupe 

1 Year Engine Transmission Warranty free

Run drive perfect 

2 set of tires both on rim Sunroof

selling as is $799 for safety 

call to buy 437*766*1844

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

2008 Honda Accord