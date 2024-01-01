$3,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Honda Accord
2008 Honda Accord
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,832KM
Fair Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCS12718A802894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,832 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2008 Honda Accord coupe
1 Year Engine Transmission Warranty free
Run drive perfect
2 set of tires both on rim Sunroof
selling as is $799 for safety
call to buy 437*766*1844
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Verma Motors
2014 Nissan Rogue 200,300 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2u ECO 181,630 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 243,136 KM SOLD
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2008 Honda Accord