Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

254,379 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

  1. 9562489
  2. 9562489
  3. 9562489
  4. 9562489
  5. 9562489
  6. 9562489
  7. 9562489
  8. 9562489
  9. 9562489
  10. 9562489
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

254,379KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9562489
  • Stock #: 223102A
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV9DW090713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223102A
  • Mileage 254,379 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 115,069 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 101,944 KM
$37,361 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 147,909 KM
$16,712 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory