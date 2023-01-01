Menu
2017 RAM 1500

168,415 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552739
  • Stock #: 22-442A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT7HS791903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,415 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

