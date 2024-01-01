$39,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Location
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
705-329-0007
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
83,302KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RRFCG2NN294902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,302 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)
TRADES WELCOME
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
