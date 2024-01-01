Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)</p><p>TRADES WELCOME </p>

2022 RAM 1500

83,302 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

  1. 1707335198
  2. 1707335199
  3. 1707335201
  4. 1707335202
  5. 1707335204
  6. 1707335205
  7. 1707335206
  8. 1707335208
  9. 1707335209
  10. 1707335211
  11. 1707335212
  12. 1707335214
  13. 1707335216
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,302KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RRFCG2NN294902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,302 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)

TRADES WELCOME 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Used 2022 RAM 1500 for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 RAM 1500 83,302 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat 100,563 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Maxima for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Nissan Maxima 81,378 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500