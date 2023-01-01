Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

54,843 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485472
  • Stock #: 223092A
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV8KW037108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

