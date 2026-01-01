$5,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,896 KM
Vehicle Description
| SOLD AS TRADED | Looking for a dependable and affordable SUV? This 2012 Ford Escape XLT is a great choice, offering a perfect balance of practicality, comfort, and proven reliability. Powered by a capable engine, it delivers a smooth and confident ride whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on the highway. The XLT trim adds nice features like a comfortable interior, power accessories, keyless entry, and a versatile cargo area with plenty of space for your gear. With its compact size, easy handling, and solid reputation for durability, this Escape is an excellent option for anyone needing a reliable daily driver without breaking the bank.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!Ingot Silver 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4D Sport Utility Duratec 2.5L I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
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Additional Features
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705-242-2883