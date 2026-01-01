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| SOLD AS TRADED | Looking for a dependable and affordable SUV? This 2012 Ford Escape XLT is a great choice, offering a perfect balance of practicality, comfort, and proven reliability. Powered by a capable engine, it delivers a smooth and confident ride whether youre commuting in the city or heading out on the highway. The XLT trim adds nice features like a comfortable interior, power accessories, keyless entry, and a versatile cargo area with plenty of space for your gear. With its compact size, easy handling, and solid reputation for durability, this Escape is an excellent option for anyone needing a reliable daily driver without breaking the bank.Vehicle Sold AS-ISThe motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!Ingot Silver 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4D Sport Utility Duratec 2.5L I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD

2012 Ford Escape

144,896 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14034798

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D75CKA25506

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,896 KM

Vehicle Description

| SOLD AS TRADED | Looking for a dependable and affordable SUV? This 2012 Ford Escape XLT is a great choice, offering a perfect balance of practicality, comfort, and proven reliability. Powered by a capable engine, it delivers a smooth and confident ride whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on the highway. The XLT trim adds nice features like a comfortable interior, power accessories, keyless entry, and a versatile cargo area with plenty of space for your gear. With its compact size, easy handling, and solid reputation for durability, this Escape is an excellent option for anyone needing a reliable daily driver without breaking the bank.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!Ingot Silver 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4D Sport Utility Duratec 2.5L I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-242-XXXX

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705-242-2883

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$5,900

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2012 Ford Escape