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Turn heads and take your driving experience to the next level with this fully loaded 2020 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4. This premium truck combines rugged capability with high-end luxury, featuring a powerful and efficient 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, confident performance. Inside, youre treated to a refined black leather interior with heated and ventilated seats, a massive 12-inch touchscreen navigation system, and a customizable digital cluster display. Equipped with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane keep assist, this truck is as smart as it is strong. The air suspension ensures a smooth ride, while the panoramic sunroof, 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, and trailer brake control add both style and functionality. Whether youre towing, commuting, or cruising in comfort, this RAM 1500 Limited delivers it all in one impressive package.

2020 RAM 1500

144,700 KM

Details Description Features

$41,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14034792

2020 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$41,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHM9LN258900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads and take your driving experience to the next level with this fully loaded 2020 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4. This premium truck combines rugged capability with high-end luxury, featuring a powerful and efficient 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, confident performance. Inside, you're treated to a refined black leather interior with heated and ventilated seats, a massive 12-inch touchscreen navigation system, and a customizable digital cluster display. Equipped with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane keep assist, this truck is as smart as it is strong. The air suspension ensures a smooth ride, while the panoramic sunroof, 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, and trailer brake control add both style and functionality. Whether you're towing, commuting, or cruising in comfort, this RAM 1500 Limited delivers it all in one impressive package.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs) Thermal Rear Axle
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$41,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2020 RAM 1500