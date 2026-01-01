$41,986+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Limited
2020 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$41,986
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and take your driving experience to the next level with this fully loaded 2020 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4. This premium truck combines rugged capability with high-end luxury, featuring a powerful and efficient 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, confident performance. Inside, you're treated to a refined black leather interior with heated and ventilated seats, a massive 12-inch touchscreen navigation system, and a customizable digital cluster display. Equipped with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane keep assist, this truck is as smart as it is strong. The air suspension ensures a smooth ride, while the panoramic sunroof, 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, and trailer brake control add both style and functionality. Whether you're towing, commuting, or cruising in comfort, this RAM 1500 Limited delivers it all in one impressive package.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Suspension
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883