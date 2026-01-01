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4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2017 RAM 1500

177,545 KM

Details Description Features

$23,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14534664

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$23,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,545KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT6HS501623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,545 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-Corner Air Suspension
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pickup Box Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$23,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2017 RAM 1500