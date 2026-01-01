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Turn heads and tackle any job with confidence in this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab 4x4a bold, blacked-out truck that perfectly blends rugged capability with modern comfort. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS, paired to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this Warlock delivers impressive power when you need it and efficiency when you dont. The Crew Cab design offers spacious seating with premium cloth bucket seats, while features like heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control keep you comfortable year-round. Equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a premium Alpine sound system, you stay connected wherever the road takes you. With its aggressive sport performance hood, black aluminum wheels, tow package, and 4x4 capability, this truck is ready for work, play, and everything in between, dont miss your chance to own a true standout on and off the road.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

106,377 KM

Details Description Features

$31,986

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle
14016420

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$31,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,377KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT6KS729744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads and tackle any job with confidence in this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab 4x4a bold, blacked-out truck that perfectly blends rugged capability with modern comfort. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS, paired to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this Warlock delivers impressive power when you need it and efficiency when you don't. The Crew Cab design offers spacious seating with premium cloth bucket seats, while features like heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control keep you comfortable year-round. Equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a premium Alpine sound system, you stay connected wherever the road takes you. With its aggressive sport performance hood, black aluminum wheels, tow package, and 4x4 capability, this truck is ready for work, play, and everything in between, don't miss your chance to own a true standout on and off the road.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Power Sliding Window

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-C...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 106,377 KM $31,986 + tax & lic

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$31,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2019 RAM 1500 Classic