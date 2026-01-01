$31,986+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$31,986
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and tackle any job with confidence in this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab 4x4a bold, blacked-out truck that perfectly blends rugged capability with modern comfort. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS, paired to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this Warlock delivers impressive power when you need it and efficiency when you don't. The Crew Cab design offers spacious seating with premium cloth bucket seats, while features like heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control keep you comfortable year-round. Equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a premium Alpine sound system, you stay connected wherever the road takes you. With its aggressive sport performance hood, black aluminum wheels, tow package, and 4x4 capability, this truck is ready for work, play, and everything in between, don't miss your chance to own a true standout on and off the road.
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705-242-2883