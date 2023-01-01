Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

34,182 KM

Details Features

$42,286

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 10706853
  2. 10706853
  3. 10706853
  4. 10706853
  5. 10706853
  6. 10706853
  7. 10706853
  8. 10706853
  9. 10706853
  10. 10706853
  11. 10706853
Contact Seller

$42,286

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,182KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG5MS569663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,182 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 172,129 KM $23,286 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L 24 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Limited 64,123 KM $55,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,286

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic