2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

8 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9896366
  • Stock #: 46930
  • VIN: 1C4RJYB62N8740775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

