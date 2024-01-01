Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited | 3.6L Pentastar V6 | Heated Leather | Sunroof | Remote Start | Second Row Heated Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Screen w/ NAV One Owner Clean Carfax

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

104,526 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited | Leather | Sunroof | NAV | LOADED | 4X4

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited | Leather | Sunroof | NAV | LOADED | 4X4

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,526KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBG6GC325715

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,526 KM

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited | 3.6L Pentastar V6 | Heated Leather | Sunroof | Remote Start | Second Row Heated Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Screen w/ NAV

One Owner Clean Carfax

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee