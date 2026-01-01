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Get the power you need with the reliability you can count on in this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4. Equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive horsepower, strong towing capability, and confident performance whether youre on the job site or heading out for the weekend. The Express trim offers bold styling with body-colour accents, a spacious Crew Cab with ample room for family or crew, a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , Bluetooth® connectivity, a rear backup camera, remote keyless entry, and durable interior finishes built for everyday use. With dependable 4x4 capability, a comfortable ride, and the unmistakable strength of the HEMI® V8, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express is the perfect combination of performance, practicality, and value. Dont miss your opportunity to own a full-size pickup thats ready to work hard and play even harder!

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

69,555 KM

Details Description Features

$36,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
14406714

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$36,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,555KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT5NG301225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Get the power you need with the reliability you can count on in this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4. Equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive horsepower, strong towing capability, and confident performance whether you're on the job site or heading out for the weekend. The Express trim offers bold styling with body-colour accents, a spacious Crew Cab with ample room for family or crew, a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , Bluetooth® connectivity, a rear backup camera, remote keyless entry, and durable interior finishes built for everyday use. With dependable 4x4 capability, a comfortable ride, and the unmistakable strength of the HEMI® V8, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express is the perfect combination of performance, practicality, and value. Don't miss your opportunity to own a full-size pickup that's ready to work hard and play even harder!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hydro Blue Pearl
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless E...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colo...
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Calibration Flash - V2
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black 4x4 Badge Black Headl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$36,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2022 RAM 1500 Classic