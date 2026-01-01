$36,986+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$36,986
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the power you need with the reliability you can count on in this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4. Equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive horsepower, strong towing capability, and confident performance whether you're on the job site or heading out for the weekend. The Express trim offers bold styling with body-colour accents, a spacious Crew Cab with ample room for family or crew, a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , Bluetooth® connectivity, a rear backup camera, remote keyless entry, and durable interior finishes built for everyday use. With dependable 4x4 capability, a comfortable ride, and the unmistakable strength of the HEMI® V8, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express is the perfect combination of performance, practicality, and value. Don't miss your opportunity to own a full-size pickup that's ready to work hard and play even harder!
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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705-242-2883