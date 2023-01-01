2022 Subaru WRX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 5 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10005003

10005003 Stock #: 22-05559JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-05559JB

Mileage 24,554 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.