2022 Subaru WRX

24,554 KM

Details

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2022 Subaru WRX

2022 Subaru WRX

AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | XM RADIO | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA

2022 Subaru WRX

AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | XM RADIO | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

24,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10005003
  • Stock #: 22-05559JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-05559JB
  • Mileage 24,554 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Subaru WRX is a high-performance sports sedan that continues the legacy of its predecessors with an exhilarating driving experience and rally-inspired design. It represents the latest iteration of Subaru's iconic WRX line, combining power, agility, and all-weather capability. This rally car for the road includes features like voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

