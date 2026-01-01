$47,986+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$47,986
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Dominate the trail and stand out on the street with this 2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 4x4a purpose-built desert-rated truck engineered for serious off-road performance. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, the Mojave is equipped with FOX performance suspension, front and rear locking capability, and a reinforced frame designed to handle high-speed terrain with ease. Inside, you'll find a refined cabin with leather-faced bucket seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alpine premium audio, and a customizable in-cluster display. Stay comfortable year-round with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start, while the Black Freedom 3-piece hardtop and spray-in bedliner add both versatility and durability. With its aggressive styling, legendary 4x4 capability, and unbeatable blend of utility and comfort, this Gladiator Mojave is ready for any adventure you throw its way.
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705-242-2883