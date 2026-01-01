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Dominate the trail and stand out on the street with this 2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 4x4a purpose-built desert-rated truck engineered for serious off-road performance. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, the Mojave is equipped with FOX performance suspension, front and rear locking capability, and a reinforced frame designed to handle high-speed terrain with ease. Inside, youll find a refined cabin with leather-faced bucket seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alpine premium audio, and a customizable in-cluster display. Stay comfortable year-round with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start, while the Black Freedom 3-piece hardtop and spray-in bedliner add both versatility and durability. With its aggressive styling, legendary 4x4 capability, and unbeatable blend of utility and comfort, this Gladiator Mojave is ready for any adventure you throw its way.

2023 Jeep Gladiator

41,100 KM

Details Description Features

$47,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Watch This Vehicle
14000583

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$47,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTEG5PL528285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Dominate the trail and stand out on the street with this 2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 4x4a purpose-built desert-rated truck engineered for serious off-road performance. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, the Mojave is equipped with FOX performance suspension, front and rear locking capability, and a reinforced frame designed to handle high-speed terrain with ease. Inside, you'll find a refined cabin with leather-faced bucket seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alpine premium audio, and a customizable in-cluster display. Stay comfortable year-round with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start, while the Black Freedom 3-piece hardtop and spray-in bedliner add both versatility and durability. With its aggressive styling, legendary 4x4 capability, and unbeatable blend of utility and comfort, this Gladiator Mojave is ready for any adventure you throw its way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ALL-TERRAIN (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" LOW-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D MOJAVE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cup Holder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$47,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2023 Jeep Gladiator