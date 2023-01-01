Filter Results
New and Used Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Innisfil, ON
Showing 1-50 of 280
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
166,187KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra
SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$11,990
190,135KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
217,090KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
141,412KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,995
182,310KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless
$16,998
88,300KM
Autotech Emporium
Mississauga, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera
$22,990
52,245KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GL w/Sport
$7,450
161,671KM
Capital Motors
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package
$29,995
12,443KM
Manaf Auto Sales
Concord, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth
$22,890
80,000KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$26,890
54,795KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Cruise Control
$21,990
70,000KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$16,990
114,557KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Sunroof Blind Spot Heated Front Seats
$29,989
34,545KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Bolton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
198,729KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSISST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 34K
$27,990
34,128KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, and more!
$19,888
19,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Sunroof Rear Cam Heated Seats
$23,888
64,163KM
Manaf Auto Sales
Concord, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Elantra
ESSENTIAL AUT0 APPLE CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS
$19,990
63,307KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | PUSH START
$21,990
105,018KM
The Humberview Group
Mississauga, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Essential IVT
$29,995
2,738KM
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Orillia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED MODEL, SUN AND SAFETY PACKAGE, SUNROOF,
$22,999
135,527KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preffered W/Sun&Safety packages
$24,998
69,245KM
Autotech Emporium
Mississauga, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Backup Cam
$23,890
57,000KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
$29,590
31,720KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra
LE HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL |
$22,500
73,133KM
The Humberview Group
Brampton, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING |
$21,900
52,492KM
The Humberview Group
Brampton, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra
6-SPEED MANUAL GT-HATCH-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. KENWOOD STEREO.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. POWER SUNROOF.. KEYLESS ENTRY..
$17,995
64,000KM
Broadway Auto Sales
Bradford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging
$33,995
12,026KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED | Sunroof | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM
$25,950
75,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Elantra
HIGHWAY DRIVE ASSIST-APPLE CARPLAY-ANDROID AUTO-HEATED SEATS
$20,990
148,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra
SEL|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|SUNROOF|LANE ASSIST|
$42,698
120KM
Nawab Motors
Brampton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Auto, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, & More!
$26,998
14,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam
$19,590
88,929KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
$18,990
85,053KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON