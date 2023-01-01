Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Innisfil, ON

Showing 1-50 of 280
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
166,187KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!! for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$11,990
+ tax & lic
190,135KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
+ tax & lic
217,090KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
141,412KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,995
+ tax & lic
182,310KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

L
$3,300
+ tax & lic
254,044KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

$12,450
+ tax & lic
109,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless
$16,998
+ tax & lic
88,300KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera
$22,990
+ tax & lic
52,245KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GL w/Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GL w/Sport
$7,450
+ tax & lic
161,671KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package
$29,995
+ tax & lic
12,443KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth
$22,890
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$26,890
+ tax & lic
54,795KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Cruise Control
$21,990
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE
$17,485
+ tax & lic
119,439KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SE
$19,895
+ tax & lic
91,187KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT SE w/Tech Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg
$14,990
+ tax & lic
126,300KM
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$16,990
+ tax & lic
114,557KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Sunroof Blind Spot Heated Front Seats for sale in Bolton, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Sunroof Blind Spot Heated Front Seats
$29,989
+ tax & lic
34,545KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
+ tax & lic
198,729KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof
$13,990
+ tax & lic
46,147KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSISST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 34K for sale in North York, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSISST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 34K
$27,990
+ tax & lic
34,128KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, and more!
$19,888
+ tax & lic
19,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

$12,495
+ tax & lic
197,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sunroof Rear Cam Heated Seats for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sunroof Rear Cam Heated Seats
$23,888
+ tax & lic
64,163KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL AUT0 APPLE CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS for sale in North York, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL AUT0 APPLE CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS
$19,990
+ tax & lic
63,307KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | PUSH START for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | PUSH START
$21,990
+ tax & lic
105,018KM
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT for sale in Orillia, ON

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential IVT
$29,995
+ tax & lic
2,738KM
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Orillia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED MODEL, SUN AND SAFETY PACKAGE, SUNROOF, for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED MODEL, SUN AND SAFETY PACKAGE, SUNROOF,
$22,999
+ tax & lic
135,527KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preffered W/Sun&Safety packages for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preffered W/Sun&Safety packages
$24,998
+ tax & lic
69,245KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Backup Cam
$23,890
+ tax & lic
57,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
$29,590
+ tax & lic
31,720KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL
$17,895
+ tax & lic
140,159KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra LE HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL |
$22,500
+ tax & lic
73,133KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING |
$21,900
+ tax & lic
52,492KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited AS-IS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited AS-IS
$6,900
+ tax & lic
227,919KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra 6-SPEED MANUAL GT-HATCH-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. KENWOOD STEREO.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. POWER SUNROOF.. KEYLESS ENTRY.. for sale in Bradford, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

6-SPEED MANUAL GT-HATCH-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. KENWOOD STEREO.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. POWER SUNROOF.. KEYLESS ENTRY..
$17,995
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
Broadway Auto Sales

Bradford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport for sale in Orillia, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport
$19,995
+ tax & lic
127,466KM
Orillia Kia

Orillia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging
$33,995
+ tax & lic
12,026KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan GL for sale in Markham, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL
$18,295
+ tax & lic
124,531KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED | Sunroof | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | Sunroof | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM
$25,950
+ tax & lic
75,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra HIGHWAY DRIVE ASSIST-APPLE CARPLAY-ANDROID AUTO-HEATED SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

HIGHWAY DRIVE ASSIST-APPLE CARPLAY-ANDROID AUTO-HEATED SEATS
$20,990
+ tax & lic
148,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package
$26,900
+ tax & lic
76,269KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra SEL|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|SUNROOF|LANE ASSIST| for sale in Brampton, ON

2023 Hyundai Elantra

SEL|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|SUNROOF|LANE ASSIST|
$42,698
+ tax & lic
120KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Auto, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Auto, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, & More!
$26,998
+ tax & lic
14,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN
$4,600
+ tax & lic
241,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam
$19,590
+ tax & lic
88,929KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
$18,990
+ tax & lic
85,053KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

$17,950
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

$12,950
+ tax & lic
142,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON