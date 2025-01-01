$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Rewaco RF1 GT
FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,865KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W09RF2GC0HLR38189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Trike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 9027
- Mileage 23,865 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
