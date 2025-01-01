Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Rewaco RF1 GT

23,865 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Rewaco RF1 GT

FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S!

Watch This Vehicle
13062770

2017 Rewaco RF1 GT

FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1760104871
  2. 1760104870
  3. 1760104871
  4. 1760104871
  5. 1760104871
  6. 1760104871
  7. 1760104871
  8. 1760104938
  9. 1760104941
  10. 1760104939
  11. 1760104938
  12. 1760104941
  13. 1760104940
  14. 1760104941
  15. 1760104941
  16. 1760104939
  17. 1760104938
  18. 1760104940
  19. 1760105023
  20. 1760105024
  21. 1760105025
  22. 1760105024
  23. 1760105023
  24. 1760105023
  25. 1760105023
  26. 1760105025
  27. 1760105025
  28. 1760105026
  29. 1760105024
  30. 1760105023
  31. 1760105068
  32. 1760105069
  33. 1760105069
  34. 1760105068
  35. 1760105069
  36. 1760105070
  37. 1760105068
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,865KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W09RF2GC0HLR38189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 9027
  • Mileage 23,865 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2017 Rewaco RF1 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2017 Rewaco RF1 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S! 23,865 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 1949 Chevrolet 200 CHEVROLET 100, COMPLETELY RESTORED, TRADES AVAB for sale in Jarvis, ON
1949 Chevrolet 200 CHEVROLET 100, COMPLETELY RESTORED, TRADES AVAB 100 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Hummer H3 YELLOW, HUMMER GOLF CART! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2007 Hummer H3 YELLOW, HUMMER GOLF CART! 0 $12,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2017 Rewaco RF1 GT