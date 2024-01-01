$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
174,514KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ1MW8AW121621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champaine
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,514 KM
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Power Windows!
This Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. This 2010 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 174,514 kms. It's champaine in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Doors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Front fog lamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Body-color front/rear bumpers
LED REAR LIGHTS
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
4-way manual passenger seat
Front seatback pockets
Pwr fuel door release
Full carpeting
Vehicle security system
active head restraints
Leather shift knob
(4) assist grips
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mood lighting
(4) cup holders
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front bucket seats w/adjustable active head restraints
2nd row reading lights
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down & safety reverse feature
1st row map lights
Driver/front passenger visor extenders & illuminated vanity mirrors
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
3-point ELR seat belts all seating positions
(2) child seat anchors
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
All-Wheel Drive
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Continuously variable transmission
Additional Features
T165/90D18 temporary spare tire located under cargo area floor
Brushed aluminum rear bumper protector
60/40 flat-fold reclining rear bench seat w/pwr return & adjustable head restraints
Roof mounted & in-glass diversity antenna
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags w/occupancy sensor
P235/65TR18 all-season tires
Metallic trim accents
Double-tipped platinum spark plugs
Variable valve timing (CVTCS)
Folding body-color pwr mirrors
Stainless steel dual exhaust system w/chrome finishers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
