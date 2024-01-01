Menu
date 2024-01-01

Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate!

With amazing tech and interior design, you can do more than carry passengers, you can host them in a comfy cabin. This 2022 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2022 Murano. This SUV has 32,834 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Muranos trim level is Midnight Edition. This Midnight Edition is as dark as its name with a blacked out exterior emphasized with illuminated kick plates. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, heated leather seats, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515

32,834KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2CS0NC118649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate!

With amazing tech and interior design, you can do more than carry passengers, you can host them in a comfy cabin. This 2022 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2022 Murano. This SUV has 32,834 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is Midnight Edition. This Midnight Edition is as dark as its name with a blacked out exterior emphasized with illuminated kick plates. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, heated leather seats, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Forward Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

