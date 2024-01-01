Menu
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera

Compare at $14721 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13888!

Versatility meets style in this extremely capable Nissan Pathfinder. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 150,000 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinders trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote engine start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory drivers seat and mirrors, power liftgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.

Payments from $257.22 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

150,000 KM

Details Description

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM8EC703916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera

Compare at $14721 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13888!

Versatility meets style in this extremely capable Nissan Pathfinder. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 150,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote engine start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, power liftgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.


Payments from $257.22 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
