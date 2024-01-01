$13,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM8EC703916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera
Compare at $14721 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13888!
Versatility meets style in this extremely capable Nissan Pathfinder. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 150,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote engine start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, power liftgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
Payments from $257.22 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
