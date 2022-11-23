$23,999+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9333451
- Stock #: N00681A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT2FS547575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,759 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Function has never had a more impressive form. The exterior of the Ram 1500 is re-engineered to look and perform better. With active aerodynamics and an upgraded front fascia, it's both beautiful and powerful. Available RamBox Cargo Management System offers lockable, lighted, drainable storage - perfect for storing tools, gear, and beverages. With new fabrics and leather trim choices for seats the interior of the Ram 1500 feels as good as it looks. From the displays to the stitching, it's the most sophisticated Ram Truck experience yet. The 7-inch premium customizable screen lets you know what's going on inside, outside, and under the hood. With the Uconnect Access System, your truck can do double duty as a mobile office or entertainment center. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen offers available features like interior climate control and 3-D terrain maps. Bluetooth wireless connectivity, voice command, and steering wheel-mounted buttons mean you're always in complete control. Whether it's the legendary power of a 5.7L HEMI V8, the potent and efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Best-in-Class fuel economy, or the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 with exceptional torque and best fuel economy of any full-size pickup, there is an engine configuration right for you. Ram 1500 is the only light-duty truck in the U.S. with an available eight-speed transmission offering superior acceleration in low gears. Pair that with a 4-corner air suspension that keeps heavy loads level and you'll keep your payload on the right road. Dynamic front crumple zones and side-impact door beams help absorb impact forces from every angle. Ram 1500 side occupant protection system includes side-curtain airbags and side-impact door beams.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
