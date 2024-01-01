Menu
<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Smooth ride and handling, fuel efficiency across the lineup, and competitive pricing are just a few of the advantages of the 2016 Ford Escape This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 96,889 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on drivers door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G99GUA00295 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G99GUA00295</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,889 KM

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!

Smooth ride and handling, fuel efficiency across the lineup, and competitive pricing are just a few of the advantages of the 2016 Ford Escape This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 96,889 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G99GUA00295.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
