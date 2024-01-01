$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Envision
Essence - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
65,201KM
Used
VIN LRBFXDSA5HD042508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This low mileage SUV has just 65,201 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 197HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. This Envision Essence is a step above the Preferred trim level and adds some incredible features like a sunroof, leather upholstery, navigation, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel, and memory seats to the impressive list of standard features including Buick IntelliLink with a colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, Ultrasonic rear park assist and a rear vision camera. Additional features include heated seats, a hands free liftgate, a remote vehicle starter, keyless entry and push button start, an 8 way power driver seat and a leather wrapped steering
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
