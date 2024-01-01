$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Envision
Premium - Low Mileage
2019 Buick Envision
Premium - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,006KM
Used
VIN LRBFX3SX2KD000450
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1225
- Mileage 55,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2019 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. This low mileage SUV has just 55,006 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium. This Premium Envision is loaded with a lot of awesome goodies like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assistance, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, dual exhaust outlet, electronic locking rear differential, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Buick Envision