With a slight face lift, the 2017 Ford Escape continues to woo consumers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 62,122 kms. Its brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Escapes trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

2017 Ford Escape

62,122 KM

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

62,122KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GD0HUA66140

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,122 KM

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

With a slight face lift, the 2017 Ford Escape continues to woo consumers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 62,122 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GD0HUA66140.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-714-8880

2017 Ford Escape