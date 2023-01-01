Menu
2017 RAM 1500

92,554 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9501256
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9501256
  • Stock #: N00857A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2HG704809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,554 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Ram 1500!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
tinted windows
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

