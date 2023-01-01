$29,999+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9501256
- Stock #: N00857A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT2HG704809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,554 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Ram 1500!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
