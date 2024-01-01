$21,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
75,855KM
Used
VIN 3VV0B7AX9JM147268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12008A
- Mileage 75,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth!
Compare at $21630 - Our Price is just $21000!
Completely redesigned and more refined than the last model this new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is better than ever. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 75,855 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include all wheel drive, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan