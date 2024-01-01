Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> Compare at $21628 - Our Price is just $20998! <br> <br> The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has been redesigned for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 58,145 kms. Its ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD. Upgrading to this Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.<br><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Hyundai Tucson

58,145 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Preferred FWD - Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Preferred FWD - Safety Package

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,145KM
Used
VIN KM8J23A43KU960955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11997A
  • Mileage 58,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Compare at $21628 - Our Price is just $20998!

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has been redesigned for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 58,145 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD. Upgrading to this Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Touch Screen
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,080 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,480 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Curb weight: 1,508 kg
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
Manual child safety locks
Safety Package
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,754 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation 142,779 KM $16,798 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Kia Soul EX+ 92,136 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 84,785 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson