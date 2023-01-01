2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$36,999 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 1 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9472608

9472608 Stock #: N00442A

N00442A VIN: 1C6RR7FT1KS706058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,185 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.