2019 RAM 1500 Classic

41,185 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472608
  • Stock #: N00442A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT1KS706058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 40,850 Miles! This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Shift.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season , TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RED PEARL, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Overhead Console, Temperature & Compass Gauge, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Flat Load Floor, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

