Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Compare at $33385 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31495! <br> <br> Whether youre in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2020 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2020 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 84,913 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CR-Vs trim level is Touring AWD. This SUV is made for the long haul with an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, ambient lighting, and a premium 9 speaker sound system. To stay comfortable for the long road ahead, enjoy heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, rain sensing wipers, a hands free power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a panoramic moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you safe on a long drive is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display and information system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Automatic Braking. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$506.57</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Honda CR-V

84,913 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD LOADED! MUST SEE - TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD LOADED! MUST SEE - TOURING

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  1. 11147284
  2. 11147284
  3. 11147284
  4. 11147284
Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,913KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H95LH209097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $33385 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31495!

Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2020 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2020 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 84,913 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is Touring AWD. This SUV is made for the long haul with an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, ambient lighting, and a premium 9 speaker sound system. To stay comfortable for the long road ahead, enjoy heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, rain sensing wipers, a hands free power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a panoramic moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you safe on a long drive is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display and information system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Automatic Braking.


Payments from $506.57 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Display
Automatic Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE 32,700 KM $111,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W 31,747 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 163,735 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V