$37,996+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
300 - Heated Seats - Navigation
2020 Lexus NX
300 - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$37,996
+ taxes & licensing
23,475KM
Used
VIN JTJHARDZ4L2221362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Caramel
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11847A
- Mileage 23,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!
Compare at $39136 - Our Price is just $37996!
Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and it's clear this one is something special. This 2020 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2020 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This low mileage SUV has just 23,475 kms. It's atomic silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our NX's trim level is 300. This NX 300 comes with some amazing features like Scout GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display with touchpad controls, Bluetooth, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, and USB inputs for connectivity and infotainment. Comfort and safety are assured, with heated NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, pre collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control, and Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance. Other standard equipment include heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, smart key with push button start, and LED lighting with fog lamps and automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Mitigation, Synthetic Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: Analog
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Type of tires: M+S
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Headlight cleaners with washer
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Rear Head Room: 968 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,088 mm
Overall height: 1,645 mm
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,755 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,545 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,360 kg
Rear Leg Room: 918 mm
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Safety Connect
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Synthetic Leather Seats
Front collision mitigation
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$37,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2020 Lexus NX