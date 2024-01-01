$27,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT - Leather Seats
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
43,745KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AT4AA9LZ600522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3482
- Mileage 43,745 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats!
Compare at $27810 - Our Price is just $27000!
Bold and distinct, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is as stylish and unique as you are. This 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The sharply sculpted character line creates the appearance that this Eclipse Cross was carved from a single block of metal. With a gorgeous profile, aggressive front end styling and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. This compact SUV is definitely not generic, with futuristic technology, a fuel efficient yet powerful motor, and an intelligent drivetrain with adaptable handling. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this impressive Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.This low mileage SUV has just 43,745 kms. It's labrador black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Eclipse Cross's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather seats, a power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a 710-Watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with 7 inch color display and is designed to fit your lifestyle with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth 2.0 streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, active stability control, LED headlights with front fog lamps, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and a 360 camera to help back into and out of those tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $27810 - Our Price is just $27000!
Bold and distinct, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is as stylish and unique as you are. This 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The sharply sculpted character line creates the appearance that this Eclipse Cross was carved from a single block of metal. With a gorgeous profile, aggressive front end styling and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. This compact SUV is definitely not generic, with futuristic technology, a fuel efficient yet powerful motor, and an intelligent drivetrain with adaptable handling. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this impressive Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.This low mileage SUV has just 43,745 kms. It's labrador black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Eclipse Cross's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather seats, a power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a 710-Watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with 7 inch color display and is designed to fit your lifestyle with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth 2.0 streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, active stability control, LED headlights with front fog lamps, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and a 360 camera to help back into and out of those tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Rear Leg Room: 897 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Overall Width: 1,805 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Curb weight: 1,590 kg
Overall Length: 4,405 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 933 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall height: 1,690 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,321 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,382 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fosgate Punch
Panoramic Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Exterior Parking Camera Front Multi View Camera System (Mvcs)
Exterior Parking Camera Left Multi View Camera System (Mvcs)
Exterior Parking Camera Right Multi View Camera System (Mvcs)
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation 142,779 KM $16,798 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX+ 92,136 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 84,785 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse