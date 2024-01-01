$22,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Auto
2020 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
104,635KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWG57AU3LM010501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3475
- Mileage 104,635 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Touchscreen!
Compare at $23688 - Our Price is just $22998!
This 2020 Volkswagen Golf is a modern, simple and very rational vehicle that all of us should own. This 2020 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2020 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 104,635 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door Auto. This Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped and it includes features like elegant aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch touchscreen, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Leather Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $23688 - Our Price is just $22998!
This 2020 Volkswagen Golf is a modern, simple and very rational vehicle that all of us should own. This 2020 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2020 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 104,635 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door Auto. This Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped and it includes features like elegant aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch touchscreen, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Leather Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Diameter: 15
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
TOUCHSCREEN
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Wheelbase: 2,637 mm
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Overall height: 1,477 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
1 USB port
Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L
Curb weight: 1,362 kg
Overall Length: 4,258 mm
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury XT4 PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, ONLY 8500 KM! 8,493 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,504 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels 67,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2020 Volkswagen Golf