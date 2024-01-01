$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 155 - 4G LTE
2021 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 155 - 4G LTE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,843KM
Used
VIN 1GTW7BFP1M1146784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 97,843 KM
Vehicle Description
4G LTE, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors!
This 2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van is for sale today in Kanata.
This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 97,843 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 155. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Cargo Management.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Additional Features
Cargo Management
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Easy Clean Floors
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2021 GMC Savana