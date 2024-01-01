Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging!</b><br> <br> This 2021 Sonata is constructed using advanced materials which translates into a safe ride for you and your family. This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, youll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. Youll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 43,879 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sonatas trim level is 1.6T Ultimate. This Sonata Ultimate brings nothing but the best with a head-up display, wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting, navigation, SiriusXM, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, touchscreen infotainment, and a Bose Premium audio system. It has great style with liquid chrome interior accents, alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, and chrome exterior trim. This Sonata drives practically itself with adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, remote smart park assist, highway autopilot, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Driver Assist Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Hyundai Sonata

43,879 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Ultimate - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Ultimate - Cooled Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,879KM
Used
VIN 5NPEH4J28MH110700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging!

This 2021 Sonata is constructed using advanced materials which translates into a safe ride for you and your family. This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 43,879 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate. This Sonata Ultimate brings nothing but the best with a head-up display, wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting, navigation, SiriusXM, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, touchscreen infotainment, and a Bose Premium audio system. It has great style with liquid chrome interior accents, alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, and chrome exterior trim. This Sonata drives practically itself with adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, remote smart park assist, highway autopilot, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Driver Assist Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Interior

WIRELESS CHARGING

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Driver Assist Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE 32,700 KM $111,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W 31,747 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 163,735 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Sonata