2021 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T Ultimate - Cooled Seats
2021 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T Ultimate - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,879KM
Used
VIN 5NPEH4J28MH110700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging!
This 2021 Sonata is constructed using advanced materials which translates into a safe ride for you and your family. This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 43,879 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate. This Sonata Ultimate brings nothing but the best with a head-up display, wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting, navigation, SiriusXM, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, touchscreen infotainment, and a Bose Premium audio system. It has great style with liquid chrome interior accents, alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, and chrome exterior trim. This Sonata drives practically itself with adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, remote smart park assist, highway autopilot, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Driver Assist Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Driver Assist Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Hyundai Sonata